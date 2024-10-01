Atrium Health to deploy mobile hospital to help storm victims

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has announced it will be deploying its MED-1 mobile hospital to Tryon, North Carolina, to help those affected by Tropical Storm Helene.

Activated by the state, MED-1 will serve as a receiving hospital where it can triage, treat, and either discharge or transport a patient to another hospital if more critical care is needed.

The hospital said the mobile hospital is designed to deliver comprehensive patient care on-site at disaster locations, mass casualty incidents, or community events.

It is the first of its kind globally and can be ready for deployment within 24 hours of activation and be fully operational within a few hours of arrival.

MED-1 is self-sustaining for up to 72 hours and includes digital x-rays, ultrasounds, labs, pharmacies, 14 acute care beds, a 2-bed operating room, and more.

The mobile hospital is composed of nearly a dozen vehicles, including an emergency department, supply trucks, satellite trailers, dormitory trailers, and other essential equipment vehicles.

Atrium Health said the unit is supported by a team of professionals, including nurses, doctors, trauma surgeons, paramedics, and other essential staff.

The MED-1 mobile hospital is expected to depart from Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

VIDEO: Crews in York County continue storm cleanup

Crews in York County continue storm cleanup

©2024 Cox Media Group