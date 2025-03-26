Atrium Health eases restrictions on visiting and wearing masks

CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will lift masking and visitor restrictions starting Thursday due to a decline in respiratory illnesses.

The new policies reflect a steady decrease in respiratory illness cases among patients and staff, allowing children 12 and under to visit hospitals again. Masks will be optional but available for visitors, with specific exceptions for high-risk areas and symptomatic individuals.

Atrium Health has observed a consistent drop in respiratory illness cases, prompting the decision to ease restrictions. This change marks a shift from the temporary measures implemented in January. While masks are now optional, visitors are encouraged to wear them if they have respiratory symptoms.

Masking remains mandatory in designated high-risk patient areas, as indicated by signage, and for symptomatic patients when outside their rooms.

The easing of restrictions at Atrium Health facilities is a response to improved health conditions and aims to balance safety with accessibility for patients and visitors.

