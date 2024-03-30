Atrium Health snaps up land

CONCORD, N.C. — Atrium Health recently closed on a land purchase near Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Charlotte-based health-care system this week acquired nearly 8 acres neighboring Rocky River Golf Club in Concord, according to Cabarrus County real estate records. Atrium paid $6 million for that property.

The site at Bruton Smith Boulevard and John Q. Hammons Drive is about 1 mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s also adjacent to several Marriott and Hilton hotels.

