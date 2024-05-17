Atrium Health worker honored after transplant

CHARLOTTE — An Atrium Health employee who spent decades helping to save lives recently faced a health crisis of his own.

Travis Kerns has worked on the Atrium Health MedCenter Air team for 20 years transporting organs to patients awaiting transplants. But three years ago, Kerns was the one who needed a transplant.

His diagnosis was a rare form of liver cancer. Doctors initially treated him with drugs hoping to shrink the tumor, but it grew back then multiplied.

After joining the waitlist, doctors found a match within months. The surgery was urgent, and new technology was used to help save his life.

“There hasn’t been a day that I’ve done my job where I felt like I haven’t impacted somebody’s life,” he said. “Every time I go home, I feel like I made a difference.”

Now, Kearns is cancer free, and on Saturday, he’ll be an honorary captain ahead of the Charlotte FC’s home match against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.

