Attempted sale of stolen tractor intercepted by deputies

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The sale of a stolen tractor was intercepted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on June 13.

Deputies say they received a call from the organized retail crime department at Home Depot.

An investigator with the team told deputies that they discovered a sale of a stolen Kubota tractor at a gas station in Denver on June 11.

The tractor, that was valued at over $19,000, was stolen from a Home Depot in Asheville.

An investigation determined that the tractor was still in Denver.

Deputies worked with the ORC to recover the tractor. Possible suspects are still under investigation.

