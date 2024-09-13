Attorney for owner of property at center of Asha Degree search announces news conference

SHELBY, N.C. — Authorities spent more than 24 hours searching two properties in Cleveland County, and Channel 9 learned it was in connection with the disappearance of 9-year-old Asha Degree. On Friday, the attorney for the man who owns those properties announced a news conference to “dispel a number of false rumors.”

Channel 9 has reported on the search efforts along Cherryville Road in Shelby this week. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it executed multiple search warrants and seized multiple items in connection with Asha’s disappearance “based on physical evidence.”

Asha Degree has been missing since Feb. 14, 2000. Her parents said they woke up to find her gone from her room. Authorities have been searching for her ever since.

No criminal charges have been filed as of Friday, and nobody has been arrested. The FBI confirmed that no remains have been found.

Authorities searched the area using ground-penetrating radar, and specially trained K-9 units. On Wednesday, authorities towed away a green 1960s model car that resembled a vehicle that has been sought in the case.

The owner of the property where the search took place was identified as Roy Lee Dedmon.

Dedmon’s attorney, David Teddy, said in a statement on Friday that Dedmon “has been interviewed by law enforcement authorities and has denied any involvement in the disappearance of Asha Degree.”

Teddy says Dedmon also “denied having any information concerning the disappearance of Asha Degree.”

