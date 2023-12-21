Authentic Chinese restaurant Sun’s Kitchen is moving to The Platform in South End

CHARLOTTE — Sun’s Kitchen is eyeing its next chapter, which includes a new home.

The authentic Chinese concept will leave behind its space at The City Kitch for a 2,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar location in South End. It will be part of The Platform at 3232 South Blvd. That complex includes 42,000 square feet of adaptive-reuse space and new construction.

Sun’s Kitchen owner Brian Sun says he expects to invest $800,000 into the project. The restaurant is slated to open in the first quarter.

Sun and his wife, Mandy Kuang, both come from restaurant families. He always wanted to build a concept based around traditional Chinese food. A trip to China inspired the foodie to incorporate traditional street food into that vision.

