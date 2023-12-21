Local

Authentic Chinese restaurant Sun’s Kitchen is moving to The Platform in South End

By Charlotte Business Journal

Sun's Kitchen Sun's Kitchen will be located at The Platform in South End. (Sun's Kitchen via Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Sun’s Kitchen is eyeing its next chapter, which includes a new home.

The authentic Chinese concept will leave behind its space at The City Kitch for a 2,000-square-foot brick-and-mortar location in South End. It will be part of The Platform at 3232 South Blvd. That complex includes 42,000 square feet of adaptive-reuse space and new construction.

Sun’s Kitchen owner Brian Sun says he expects to invest $800,000 into the project. The restaurant is slated to open in the first quarter.

Sun and his wife, Mandy Kuang, both come from restaurant families. He always wanted to build a concept based around traditional Chinese food. A trip to China inspired the foodie to incorporate traditional street food into that vision.

