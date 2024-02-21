Authorities search for missing man, believed to have been in a wreck

IRON STATION, N.C. — A 36-year-old Iron Station man, who is believed to have been in a crash, is missing, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday night in a news release.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was called to Keever Dairy Farm Road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a crash.

The vehicle crashed into a bridge but when authorities got to the scene, no one was there.

They think Jacob Matthew Lockman was driving.

Family members said they had not seen Lockman since the wreck.

The vehicle was damaged and some fear that Lockman could be injured.

Lockman was reported missing by his father on Monday.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information, call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-735-8909.













©2024 Cox Media Group