Authorities searching for Ashe County man last seen in Lansing

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing 63-year-old man in Ashe County.

According to a Facebook post from Ashe County Emergency Management, Steven Lecount was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in Lansing.

Lecount is desscribed as a white male, 5′ 7″ tall, 170 pounds with short blackish gray hair that is thinning on top.

He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a white graphic T-shirt and work boots.

Authorities say Lecount has a head injury, has impaired speech and the cognitive abilities of a child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Ashe County Communications Center at 336-846-5600.

