Avelo ends route out of Concord airport

CONCORD, N.C. — Avelo Airlines is pulling one of its routes out of the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer.

The Observer reports that Avelo will end its route from Concord to Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday.

The route only started last fall, but an Avelo spokesperson told The Observer that it was eliminated because of low passenger demand.

Avelo’s route to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut will also end on March 30 as part of a consolidation plan.

According to The Observer, the flights were scheduled twice per week.

