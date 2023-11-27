Avery County schools to operate on two-hour delay

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Schools in Avery County will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday morning.

School officials announced the decision on their website.

The decision is due to temperatures quickly dropping below freezing, which could potentially cause black ice due to wet roads.

School officials said faculty and staff will return to school at 9 a.m.

VIDEO: ‘Lolita’, ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’ join restricted book list in Catawba Co. Schools

‘Lolita’, ‘Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close’ join restricted book list in Catawba Co. Schools

©2023 Cox Media Group