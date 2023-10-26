Aviation museum, classroom training coming to Hickory Regional Airport

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Regional Airport will soon be home to a new aviation museum and classes for high tech jobs in the foothills.

The $24 million project will house vintage military aircraft and provide state-of-the-art classrooms for students from Catawba Valley Community College.

City and state leaders held a groundbreaking Thursday for the project.

The president of CVCC hopes students will start taking classes in early 2025. He expects as many as 500 to 1,000 students there in the future.

