Baby surrendered at Rock Hill hospital under Daniel’s Law

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A baby who was born in early October was surrendered to a hospital in Rock Hill under South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The law, also called Daniel’s Law, provides a legal way to surrender infants up to 60 days old.

According to the Department of Social Services, the boy was born on Oct. 4 and was safely surrendered last Thursday.

State authorities say the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

According to DSS, this is the eighth baby to be surrendered in the state this year, which is the most in one year since the state started keeping track in 2009.

