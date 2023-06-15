Bakery by James Beard-nominated pastry chef makes debut in The Alley at Latta Arcade

CHARLOTTE — Wentworth & Fenn has doubled down on Charlotte with an uptown gourmet bakery. The 400-square-foot location is tucked into The Alley at Latta Arcade. It’s currently in a soft-opening period, with a grand opening set for 9 a.m. on Friday.

Wentworth & Fenn’s first bakery is in Camp North End. James Beard-nominated pastry chef Sam Ward is executive chef and owner of that concept, an all-scratch bakery known for its custom cakes, pastries and artisan bread.

Ward sees the uptown location as an ideal opportunity for the company to grow its customer base at a reasonable cost.

