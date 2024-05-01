Ballantyne, Lake Norman area grow restaurant lineups

CHARLOTTE — Ballantyne continues to bulk up its culinary offerings, at one development in particular.

Two more food options were unveiled for mixed-use project The Bowl at Ballantyne during the month of April. Hawkers Asian Street Food and The Salty Donut are the newest tenants announced for that development. Hawkers and The Salty Donut are gearing up for their respective openings in early 2025 and this fall. Both have existing locations in South End.

The Bowl — an urban district for food, entertainment and shopping — is part of Northwood’s $1 billion-plus Ballantyne Reimagined project. Anchor tenant OMB will be the first to open there over Memorial Day weekend, with several spots to soon follow.

And north of Charlotte, the Lake Norman area gained a couple new establishments in April. That includes in Mooresville and Cornelius.

