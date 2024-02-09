Ballpark’s new tenant makes a big promise on unpaid bills, wages

GASTONIA, N.C. — Zawyer Sports & Entertainment wanted to prove its commitment to Gastonia upon being revealed this week as the owner of a new professional baseball team there. Owner and CEO Andy Kaufmann extended an olive branch after months of turbulence concerning the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Kaufmann committed to fully paying back Honey Hunters employees, vendors, small businesses and others owed by NC Gas House Gang LLC, the previous team’s ownership entity. Florida-based Zawyer Sports will operate a new franchise named Gastonia Baseball Club for the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball’s 2024 season.

The league and city have chosen Zawyer even as NC Gas House Gang is pursuing legal action to restore its rights as an Atlantic League operator and as tenant at CaroMont Health Park.

Atlantic League President Rick White apologized to the Gastonia community in his remarks just before introducing Kaufmann. The future of baseball in Gastonia — and the city-owned ballpark — has been uncertain since the Honey Hunters owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 1. That action came shortly after it was sued by the city and terminated from the Atlantic League over unpaid debts.

“We’re now on a much brighter path, and today should be the official reset of Atlantic League baseball in this great community,” White said.

Paying back those owed by NC Gas House Gang — which is led by Washington, D.C.-area real estate developer Brandon Bellamy — was an essential step for the new owner. Kaufmann said the cost of the reimbursement will be seven figures, but he was unsure of the final number.

