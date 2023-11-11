Bank of America CEO puts company at center of race relations program

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. CEO Brian Moynihan emphasized creating sustainable opportunities in business and philanthropy as the best way to help combat systemic racism, during a discussion of race in America this week at Central Piedmont Community College.

Moynihan participated in the 90-minute panel conversation with Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, and nonprofit leaders Griselda Bailey from the Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte; Sherri Chisholm from Leading on Opportunity; and Shruti Parikh of North Carolina Asian Americans Together. TV journalist Soledad O’Brien moderated the panel.

“Our job is to create opportunity,” Moynihan said. “When we think about it inside our company, if somebody comes to work for us, we have a career mindset they can work 50, 55, 60 years for us. We pay well, we educate them, great health-care benefits, family leave. The problem is that happens for 200,000 people. How can you have it outside?”

He was referring to BofA’s workforce of 215,000 people. Among other examples, he cited minimum pay of $48,000 annually for bank employees.

Moynihan said the bank thinks about creating additional economic benefit in various ways, from boosting and encouraging like-minded companies and employers to hiring people from diverse backgrounds.

Like Bunch, the Smithsonian executive, Moynihan and Leading on Opportunity’s Chisholm, among others, stressed how important it is for people to understand that centuries of inequity can’t be undone in a few months or even a few years.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Bank of America says customers might have issues with Zelle transactions)

Bank of America says customers might have issues with Zelle transactions

©2023 Cox Media Group