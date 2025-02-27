Bank of America drops diversity goals for hiring

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is scaling back its workplace diversity goals and removing diversity-related language, aligning with peers that attribute the shift to legal changes under the Trump administration.

The Charlotte-based bank removed references to its previous diversity hiring targets and a rule requiring managers to consider a broad range of candidates for job openings, according to its latest annual filing. These modifications mark a departure from the commitments outlined in the company’s proxy statement last year.

