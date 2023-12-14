Bank of America had among the most branch closures here this year

CHARLOTTE — Bank branch closures have ramped up across the nation, and there has been no exception of the trend in the Charlotte region.

Although the area hasn’t seen a considerable drop in branch count this year, branch closures are still outweighing openings locally.

There were 16 branches shuttered across the Charlotte area between June 2022 and June 2023, less than the 21 that were closed in the same period the previous year.

The region added six branches from June 2022 to June 2023, which compares to 18 branches added here the prior year, according to recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp., the nation’s second-largest bank, is among financial institutions that have announced aggressive branch reduction plans.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Bank of America naming rights extended for Panthers stadium

Bank of America naming rights extended for Panthers stadium

©2023 Cox Media Group