Bank of America lawsuit over pandemic fees moves forward

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) continues to face a potential class-action lawsuit over allegedly breaking its promise to provide customers with relief from overdraft and nonsufficient funds fees during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 3, the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California denied BofA’s request to dismiss plaintiffs’ second amended complaint, advancing the potential lawsuit.

The plaintiffs in the case — including Anthony Ramirez, Mynor Villatoro Aldana, Janet Hobson and other related parties — claim BofA ended its Client Assistance Program early in August 2020 without notifying customers. The program, launched in March of that year, was implemented to offer the bank’s 66 million customers support during the pandemic, such as refunding overdraft fees and allowing clients to defer loan and credit card payments.

“In reliance on those representations, plaintiffs incurred fees rather than taking steps to avoid them,” the court filing states.

