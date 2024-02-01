Bank of America, Lowe’s make Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired’ list

CHARLOTTE — Fortune magazine is out with its 26th annual list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” with seven major corporations in the Charlotte area making the cut.

Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. and Mooresville-based Lowe’s Cos. Inc. are among the “All-Stars” on the list, with each taking a spot in the top 50.

Bank of America holds the highest rank among local companies, coming in at No. 42 — down from No. 37 last year. It ranks as the top overall company in the megabanks industry.

Lowe’s follows closely behind BofA at No. 47, up from No. 49 last year. Lowe’s ties at No. 6 with Spanish clothing company Inditex among firms in the speciality retailers industry. Its main competitor in the home-improvement space, Atlanta-based Home Depot Inc., is the top-ranked specialty retailer and lands at No. 19 in the overall ranking.

Only the top 50 companies — the “All-Stars” — are given a rank on the overall list. The remaining companies are ranked within their industry.

