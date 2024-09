CHARLOTTE — Voters will once again be able to vote at Bank of America Stadium as the stadium will be an early voting location this fall.

Other early voting locations will include Bojangles Coliseum, UNC Charlotte’s Cone Center and the SouthPark Regional Library.

In person early voting starts on Oct. 17.

