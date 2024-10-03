Bank of America weathers with tech outage

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. was hit with a tech issue Wednesday afternoon that had thousands of its customers reporting problems with online and mobile banking services.

“Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today,” a BofA spokesperson confirmed to CBJ by email. “These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Tens of thousands of customers of the Charlotte-based bank had reported issues as of 6 p.m., according to Downdetector.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.













©2024 Cox Media Group