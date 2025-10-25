Local

Bank mulls iconic restaurant site for branch

By Charlotte Business Journal
Bank mulls iconic restaurant site for branch
Bank mulls iconic restaurant site for branch (Charlotte Business Journal)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — An out-of-state bank expanding in Charlotte is considering the site of a longtime local restaurant for its next branch here.

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp., has filed preliminary plans with the city of Charlotte for a proposed branch at 2900 Wilkinson Blvd. That location is home to Bar-B-Q King, a drive-in restaurant that has served west Charlotte for more than 65 years. The restaurant will close Nov. 1, according to several media reports.

Project plans also include a future drive-thru restaurant on the 1.76-acre corner parcel at Wilkinson Boulevard and Weyland Avenue, property records show.

Continue reading here.

WATCH: Community divided over proposed merger of Catawba County school districts

Community divided over proposed merger of Catawba County school districts

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read