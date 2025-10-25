Bank mulls iconic restaurant site for branch

CHARLOTTE — An out-of-state bank expanding in Charlotte is considering the site of a longtime local restaurant for its next branch here.

First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp., has filed preliminary plans with the city of Charlotte for a proposed branch at 2900 Wilkinson Blvd. That location is home to Bar-B-Q King, a drive-in restaurant that has served west Charlotte for more than 65 years. The restaurant will close Nov. 1, according to several media reports.

Project plans also include a future drive-thru restaurant on the 1.76-acre corner parcel at Wilkinson Boulevard and Weyland Avenue, property records show.

