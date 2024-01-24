Bank OZK eyes site for next branch in Charlotte expansion

CHARLOTTE — Bank OZK is looking to open its second branch in Charlotte.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 12 to rezone a 0.78-acre property at 7143 South Blvd. from transit-oriented district to general commercial (conditional). The branch will include a drive-thru, according to the petition.

South Charlotte Jewelry & Loan and No Bull Mattress & More currently occupy a single-story, 9,543-square-foot building at the site.

