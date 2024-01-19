Bankruptcy court denies Gastonia Honey Hunters motion to restore league membership

GASTONIA, N.C. — The entity that owns the Gastonia Honey Hunters fell short in its attempt to restore membership in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Last week, the Maryland bankruptcy court ruled against a motion by NC Gas House Gang, which is led by Honey Hunters owner Brandon Bellamy.

The entity had made a motion to reinforce its executory league membership agreement in the Atlantic League. The Honey Hunters were terminated from the league in November over unpaid debts, court records show. NC Gas House Gang claimed the team was improperly terminated from the Atlantic League.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Gastonia’s plan to boot Honey Hunters from ballpark gains support

Gastonia's plan to boot Honey Hunters from ballpark gains support









©2024 Cox Media Group