Banks experiencing deposit delays

CHARLOTTE — Several banks are reporting delays in customers’ deposits Friday.

Charlotte-based Bank of America sent a message to customers saying their deposits could face delays after an issue that’s affecting multiple banks, including Truist, Wells Fargo, and Chase, according to CNN.

A statement from Chase to CNN said the system issue “affects ACH debits and credits” and added that “the originators of these deposits are working to resend the payment files.”

According to the Federal Reserve, the Automated Clearing House issue happened because of a processing issue with a batch of payments.

A spokesperson for the Clearing House told CNN that the problem was “a manual error” and wasn’t a cyber attack.

Commenters on social media said that they hadn’t received their paychecks, and some asked if the banks would cover charges for late payments on bills that were due Friday.

(WATCH: Wells Fargo wants to put name on top of iconic Uptown Charlotte building)

Wells Fargo wants to put name on top of iconic Uptown Charlotte building

©2023 Cox Media Group