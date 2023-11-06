Bar, billiards concept and event venue to open in NoDa area

CHARLOTTE — A locally owned bar and billiards venture and new-to-market event venue are the latest tenants to sign onto Third & Urban’s The Pass.

Borderline Bar & Billiards is a new concept from one of the owners of popular gastropub The Degenerate. Owner Greg Guillorn has taken 4,000 square feet at The Pass with a goal of creating a comfortable neighborhood bar scene. Expect a full bar, curated cocktails and a craft-beer list along with regulation-size pool tables and dart boards. Another 1,800 square feet will be dedicated to the patio.

Event venue Pine aims to offer a sophisticated and modern space, with crisp white walls and timeless chandeliers. The 12,000-square-foot restored warehouse can accommodate 320 guests for seated events, while hosting larger cocktail-style gatherings.

The development is off East Sugar Creek Road and Raleigh Street.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Soul Gastrolounge announces long-awaited relocation to NoDa

Soul Gastrolounge announces long-awaited relocation to NoDa

©2023 Cox Media Group