CHARLOTTE — Bar One Lounge and 800º Carolinas are headed to Uptown Charlotte.

Plans call for 800º to open a 1,130-square-foot restaurant in a lower-level space at The Alley at Latta Arcade this spring.

Bar One Lounge is taking over a 6,100-square-foot space on the ground floor of The Stuward, formerly known as Packard Place.

