Barber-Scotia alumni host day of service to clean college’s campus

CONCORD, N.C. — Despite the tough road that Barber-Scotia College has been on over the last decade, alumni say they will never give up on their beloved school.

“It gave me my first start, and without Scotia, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Azalea Howie said.

Howie, a 1975 graduate, said she often recalls the 156-year-old college’s heyday anytime she passes by the campus. It’s been in a partial state of disrepair for years.

“It’s been heartbreaking, but you know, there is a God,” she said. “There is a God and Scotia is coming back.”

This past weekend, dozens of alums joined forces with community members for a campus day of service.

“You got so many older people that went to Barber-Scotia that’s not able to come out and help,” Dometra Mercer said. “Like, I didn’t go to Barber-Scotia, but I live in the community and I’m able to help.”

Cleanups like these are a first big step by Scotia’s new leadership to hopefully charter a new, more positive path to the school one day being viable again.

“This is not just trash, but this is history as well,” Orlando Jacobs said.

This particular cleanup focused on the student union. It’s a building almost frozen in time from when students roamed the halls.

“Everybody wants the school to return, and it’s going to take a process, and it’s going to be step by step,” Howie said.

Those at the cleanup said they’re committed to doing whatever it takes -- not just for the college, but for Concord and Cabarrus County.

“We know at the end of the day, this is something for us, and if we can, as a community, work together to fix it and to help it go along for future generations, then that is the most important thing here today -- for me, and I’m sure her as well,” Jacobs said.

