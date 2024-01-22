Basketball to tip off at Fort Mill HS gym for first time since water damage

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill High School basketball will be back on its home court.

The gym is set to reopen on Tuesday after a busted pipe made the floor unusable back in October.

The school had to scramble to find other spaces for fall and winter sports. The floors in both the main and auxiliary gyms were destroyed.

Now, the teams will get to finish their seasons at home. The girls’ junior varsity basketball team will be the first to play on the new court. Tip off is on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Officials never shared if they learned why the pipe burst.

