Batteries Plus signs local franchisees to add stores here

CHARLOTTE — Batteries Plus has inked a deal to develop six stores in the Charlotte market.

That will build the Wisconsin-based company’s footprint in the region. Batteries Plus currently has stores in Huntersville, Pineville, Concord, Gastonia, Mooreville and Rock Hill

Husband-and-wife team Nicole and Chris Fasulka have signed on as franchisees to expand the brand here. The couple is negotiating their first lease, with a focus on north Charlotte. A second location is under consideration southwest of city center.

The goal is to open both by the end of the year, with additional stores coming next year.

