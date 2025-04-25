BBQ joint, coffee shop among spots with ‘B’ health grades

The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of March, according to data pulled April 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 883 such establishments, 14 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in March that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Among the establishments scoring below an “A” in March are a southwest Charlotte barbecue restaurant that’s made the list before, an uptown coffeehouse, a tavern on the west side and several delis.

See the restaurants:

7-Eleven, 6500 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (84.5/B)

6500 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (84.5/B) 7-Eleven, 8325 Old Statesville Road in Charlotte (88/B)

8325 Old Statesville Road in Charlotte (88/B) 7-Eleven, 5115 Old Dowd Road in Charlotte (83.5/B)

5115 Old Dowd Road in Charlotte (83.5/B) American Deli, 3126 Milton Road in Charlotte (86/B)

3126 Milton Road in Charlotte (86/B) Compare Foods deli/meat market, 2701 Freedom Drive in Charlotte (86/B)

2701 Freedom Drive in Charlotte (86/B) Desi District Restaurant, 11812 Carolina Place Parkway in Pineville (88/B)

11812 Carolina Place Parkway in Pineville (88/B) Home2 Suites by Hilton, 625 McCullough Drive in Charlotte (86.5/B)

625 McCullough Drive in Charlotte (86.5/B) Irie Nation, 440 E. McCullough Drive in Charlotte (88/B)

440 E. McCullough Drive in Charlotte (88/B) Lula Banh Mi & Bakery, 10400 Centrum Parkway in Pineville (84/B)

10400 Centrum Parkway in Pineville (84/B) New York Old School Bagel & Deli, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte (83/B)

7510 Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte (83/B) Queen City Grounds, 664 N. Church St. in Charlotte (88.5/B)

664 N. Church St. in Charlotte (88.5/B) Romeo’s Vegan Burgers, 5518 South Blvd. in Charlotte (88.5/B)

5518 South Blvd. in Charlotte (88.5/B) Shane’s Rib Shack, 5220 New Fashion Way in Charlotte (85/B)

5220 New Fashion Way in Charlotte (85/B) WestEnd Tavern, 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road in Charlotte (87/B)

