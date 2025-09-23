‘Becoming more common’: Video captures hit-and-run near Uptown alley

CHARLOTTE — New video obtained by Channel 9 shows more violence in the same pocket of Uptown Charlotte that just can’t seem to catch a break.

One man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car overnight.

It happened near Brevard Court, just feet from where a man was shot and killed in broad daylight last week.

The victim, who was in town for a work meeting, told Channel 9’s Eli Brand he suffered four bruised ribs.

“Next thing I know, I’m on the ground on all fours gasping for air,” the victim recounted from his hospital bed.

The victim explained that after his work meeting, he and some friends went to a bar on Brevard Court. They noticed someone being unruly and yelling at women, which led them to confront the man and walk him to his car on South Church Street.

Seconds later, the victim was struck by the car.

“At that point in time, all I can think of is I wanted to get up and walk and I couldn’t,” he said. “I was truly just gasping for air, and everybody was just trying to get me to lay still until the emergency officials arrived on scene.”

A police report lists five people as victims of the incident, but the man we spoke with was the only one who required hospitalization.

A local restaurant owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, told us he wants stricter laws on crime and fewer repeat offenders being released on bail.

“It is concerning that it’s becoming more common, so to speak. It is someone we as a society need to deal with, and we need to find a way to stop it,” they said.

Despite the ordeal, the victim said he’s thankful to be recovering.

“I’m glad I’m walking, glad I’m breathing, because it truly could have been way worse,” the victim said.

Other restaurant and shop owners in the area said the recent violence has been bad for business, and they hope the violence is solved soon. One business owner told Channel 9 he recognized the man in the video, and he’s informing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

