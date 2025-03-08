Belmont Blockbuster Bowl to raise money for individuals with disabilities

BELMONT, N.C. — Holy Angels is hosting an adaptive bowling event on Saturday night to raise money for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Holy Angels provides residential, educational, and medical services and more. The Holy Angels’ bowling event works to highlight the story of the nonprofit and its participants.

The 33rd annual Angel Bowl hosts more than 80 residents from Holy Angels’ eleven homes. The event has a Blockbuster theme this year with residents taking to the red carpet in costumes from movies such as Toy Story, Barbie and Avengers.

Organizers set what they said was a record goal for the annual event: $150,000.

“Angel Bowl places a direct spotlight on our mission: our residents and providing them the highest quality of life. They all get to bowl, and we love seeing their joy as they experience bowling firsthand while fundraising so we can continue to provide them with meaningful experiences, and full lives,” said Kerri Massey, Holy Angels president and CEO.

Massey said the organization’s maintenance team makes custom bowling alleys so that every resident can use them whether they have wheelchairs or limited mobility.

