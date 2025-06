BELMONT, N.C. — A local K9 will be wearing a special protective vest that honors the memory of another fallen K9.

The Belmont Police Department said the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s delivered a bullet-and-stabproof vest to K9 Saro.

The vest has “In Memory of K9 Blitz, Wadesboro, North Carolina” embroidered on it.

K9 Blitz was shot and killed by a Wadesboro officer in April.

