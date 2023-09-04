‘Best show of all time’: Tenacious D kicks off tour in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Tenacious D is kicking off its “Spicy Meatball Tour” this week and the band’s first stop is in Charlotte.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno spoke with the bandmembers ahead of their Queen City concert.

It’s not Bruno’s typical interview, but then again, Tenacious D isn’t your typical band. The rock-comedy duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass is kicking off their tour on Wednesday at PNC Music Pavilion.

The duo is no stranger to Charlotte. They took promo pictures for their first album on the side of Interstate 85.

Tenacious D The duo is no stranger to Charlotte. They took promo pictures for their first album on the side of Interstate 85.

“It had to be shot pretty quick as you can imagine,” Gass said. “I remember it being rather dangerous and illegal, but we court danger so we had to do it. Anything for the shot.”

They also shot the movie “Shallow Hal” in Charlotte. It’s a 2001 romantic comedy starring Jason Alexander and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jack Black told Bruno he has great memories of playing shuffleboard in a bar he forgets the name of, buying alcohol at Dean & Deluca, and playing disc golf.

“I played an amazing game of frisbee golf, you still got that frisbee golf field?” Black asked.

“Oh yeah,” Bruno said.

“So I challenge you. Are you down to go head-to-head with the D?”

“Let’s do it.”

“I’m serious, I never joke when it comes to frisbee golf,” Black said.

Whether that frisbee golf game actually happens remains to be seen, but the duo behind “Tribute,” which calls itself the greatest song in the world, is promising the greatest show in the world.

“It’s tough because we are considered a comedic act,” Black said. “So when you say it is actually the best concert you are ever going to see, they go, ‘yeah yeah, go on, you’re pulling my leg,’ right, because it is a joke. But no we are not joking, it is actually the best show of all time, and what are you going to do? I guess we are just a couple of clowns.”

(WATCH BELOW: Jimmy Eat World celebrates 30 years with stop in Queen City)

Jimmy Eat World celebrates 30 years with stop in Queen City





©2023 Cox Media Group