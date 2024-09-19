Bicyclist hit, killed on road being used as detour around crash

GAMEWELL, N.C. — A man on a bicycle was hit and killed Thursday morning in Caldwell County, investigators said.

The highway patrol said the man was hit after 9 a.m. along Old Morganton Road near U.S. 64. The road was being used as an alternate route around repairs being done along Highway 18.

The repairs shut down Highway 18 for more than 12 hours after someone stole and crashed a Spectrum bucket truck. Police said that happened Wednesday night while a utility worker was up in the bucket repairing a line along Highway 18.

In the Old Morganton Road crash, investigators said someone driving a truck hit the bicyclist, 48-year-old Henry Lee Tester, while he was leaving the Gamewell Park parking lot. Troopers said Tester wasn’t wearing any reflective clothing or a helmet and was thrown from the bike.

Tester died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene, troopers said.

That road was shut down for two hours. Investigators said they don’t think impairment or speed led to the crash and don’t plan to file charges in the case.

(WATCH BELOW: Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-40 near Morganton)

Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-40 near Morganton

©2024 Cox Media Group