Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in Lincoln County Wednesday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on NC-182 near Sorrells Baxter Road.

Troopers said a 2016 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on NC-182 when it struck a bicyclist who was riding in the roadway.

The bicyclist, later identified as 59-year-old Timothy Mark Eaker, was not wearing any reflective clothing, the roadway was not lit, and no lights were on the bicycle. He died at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver was not injured.

Troopers said an initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed as contributing factors.

