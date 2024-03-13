Local

Big builder tees up 1,800 homes

By Charlotte Business Journal

Lennar will have about 1,800 homes at its Roselyn development in Lancaster once it's fully built out. (LENNAR)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. is set to ramp up sales at a massive Lancaster County development that’s been years in the making.

Miami-based Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced late last week that it is launching sales this summer at Roselyn, an active-adult community that will include about 1,800 homes at full buildout. The master-planned community, off U.S. 521, is targeted at residents ages 55 and older.

The 1,475-acre site is between West North Corner and West Shiloh Unity roads, about 6 miles north of downtown Lancaster and 3 miles south of Andrew Jackson State Park. That’s about 36 miles south of Center City Charlotte.

