Big builder tees up 1,800 homes

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. is set to ramp up sales at a massive Lancaster County development that’s been years in the making.

Miami-based Lennar, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced late last week that it is launching sales this summer at Roselyn, an active-adult community that will include about 1,800 homes at full buildout. The master-planned community, off U.S. 521, is targeted at residents ages 55 and older.

The 1,475-acre site is between West North Corner and West Shiloh Unity roads, about 6 miles north of downtown Lancaster and 3 miles south of Andrew Jackson State Park. That’s about 36 miles south of Center City Charlotte.

