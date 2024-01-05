Local

‘A big loss’: Beloved basketball coach remembered

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Family and friends are remembering a beloved basketball coach who died.

Coach Jackie Leon Drakeford Jr. spent more than a decade at the Community School of Davidson.

The longtime coach died on Dec. 30, 2023, before the new year after an illness. He was 53.

“A big loss to myself personally because I lost a dear friend and it’s an even bigger loss to the community,” said fellow coach Richard Hall.

