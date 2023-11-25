Big vacation discounts expected on Travel Deal Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — If you’re thinking about your next vacation, the price might be right on Tuesday.

Travel Deal Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is when shoppers can find discounts on hotels, rental cars, flights, and even rental homes.

Hayley Berg, with one online travel agency Hopper, said prices typically drop by 30 to 60% on flights and hotels.

“So think 50% off a hotel stay in Bali, 35% off Rome, Tokyo, the Bahamas,” Berg said.

She said this is a great opportunity to book bucket list international vacations. Berg also said to plan ahead to get the best deal.

It is recommended that you start thinking now about what vacations you will want to take in the next year.

