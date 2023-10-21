Biker hit, hospitalized in south Charlotte on Saturday

CHARLOTTE — A biker was hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte on Saturday morning, officials said.

MEDIC transported the biker to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Saturday near 7-Eleven on Park Road and east Woodlawn Road.

It is not clear who was driving the vehicle and if the driver will face charges.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

