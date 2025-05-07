Bill restricting teen social media use moves forward in N.C. legislature

CHARLOTTE — A bill in North Carolina that would restrict social media access for some teenagers is on its way to the Senate.

House Bill 301 would require 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds to show parental consent to access popular apps like Instagram and TikTok.

The bill would also require social media platforms to delete accounts operated by any user younger than 14.

HB301 specifies that websites will need to include age verification for users. The proposed law says third-party companies that are used for age verification will be required to keep data anonymous and not retain any information after the age is verified.

While the bill has advanced through the House, similar bans in other states have been hard to enforce.

HB301 was introduced and sponsored exclusively by Republican representatives, but the bill received wide bipartisan support when it went to a floor vote in the House.

(VIDEO: Travelers with no Real ID can fly for now. What to know at Charlotte Douglas)

Travelers with no Real ID can fly for now. What to know at Charlotte Douglas

©2025 Cox Media Group