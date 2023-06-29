Bill that cracks down on street takeovers advances in NC legislature

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House voted Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 91, which cracks down on unauthorized street takeovers.

SB 91 will make it a Class A1 misdemeanor, which is the most serious misdemeanor in North Carolina, for anyone who participates in or coordinates a street takeover.

Law enforcement will have the authority to seize vehicles, as well.

“These street takeovers are a danger to public safety,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings in a tweet. “CMPD has already made great progress on this issue here in Charlotte, but this bill will provide more tools to help mitigate this. I support this bill and urge Governor Cooper to make it law.”

The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers.

The state Senate has already passed the bill, so it will go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk next.

