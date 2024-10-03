Billionaires with local ties make Forbes list

Four billionaires from the Carolinas made the cut in Forbes magazine’s annual ranking of the 400 richest people in America.

Jim Goodnight, co-founder and CEO of Cary-based analytics software company SAS Institute, leads the Forbes 400 ranking in North Carolina. The 81-year-old ranks at No. 101 with an estimated net worth of $9.9 billion.

The three other billionaires hail from the Triangle and Charleston, South Carolina. And, though not based here, a couple of familiar names in Charlotte sports are found on the list.

Read the rest of this story on CBJ's website here.









