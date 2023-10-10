Biltmore Estate not cited after tree fell, killing employee in April

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Biltmore Estate will not be cited after a tree fell and killed an employee earlier this year.

According to a report from ABC affiliate WLOS, the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division investigated the death of Jerrilyn “Jere” Musachia.

Musachia was walking to her car in a company parking lot back in April when a pine tree fell, killing her on scene.

The report says there were wind gusts over 40 mph at the time.

The Biltmore Estate did not violate any North Carolina health safety standards, officials said.

Musachia’s case wasn’t the first time a tree killed someone on the estate. A tree fell almost a year earlier, killing New York City firefighter Casey Skudin. Skudin’s wife and two children were also hurt when the tree fell on their car.

Skudin’s widow has since filed a lawsuit claiming the Biltmore knowingly kept up a massive rotting tree instead of removing it.

