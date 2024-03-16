Birkdale Village gets luxury swimwear store

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Birkdale Village has inked deals with swimwear store Everything But Water and ear-piercing studio Rowan.

Both are replacing Chino’s and expected to open at that Huntersville mixed-use development this fall.

Luxury brand Everything But Water aims to make swimwear shopping easy, blending fit and fashion with an experience that makes women feel confident and beautiful.

Sales associates are trained to provide expert advice to meet customers’ needs. The brand’s curated assortment includes designer bikinis, tankinis and one-piece swimsuits.

There’s also resortwear, from sundresses and rompers to cover-ups, hats, jewelry and sandals.

