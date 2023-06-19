Juneteenth event for Black-owned businesses postponed due to weather

CHARLOTTE — Due to heavy rain threats in the Charlotte area the event scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed to a later date.

Earlier

The Juneteenth ‘Buy-Black Fest’ returned Monday to West Trade Street at Montgomery Street.

The Black Business Owners Corporation is putting on this family-friendly event three days after their ‘Black Food Truck Friday’.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Supporting black-owned businesses on Juneteenth

The BBOC currently consists of nearly 1,500 businesses according to the group’s census.

There will be a kids zone, food trucks, retail, and more.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in northwest Charlotte.

(WATCH: ‘It’s our history’: Gastonia community leader highlights importance of Juneteenth)

‘It’s our history’: Gastonia community leader highlights importance of Juneteenth

©2023 Cox Media Group