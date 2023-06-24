Blowing Rock praised in magazine readers poll

The Blue Ridge County Magazine’s Best of the Mountains reader poll recognizes the best cities, towns, attractions and activities in the Blue Ridge Mountain areas.

Readers voted on the area consisting of the mountains of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia in 28 different categories.

In the 2023 edition Blowing Rock was commended in eight of the possible 28 categories.

The town was awarded first place in two categories including best main street local shopping town and best walkable town.

Their second place accolades included best arts town, best theme park, and best outlet shopping highlighting the Tweetsie Railroad and the Tanger Outlets.

The Blowing Rock Winterfest, Price Lake, and the Tweetsie Railroad landed third place praise for the categories of best holiday festival, best paddling lake, and best family destination.

